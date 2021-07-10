Ready to turn up the music

BENNINGTON TWP. — For six months, a trio of local professional dancers worked on an idea for a dance studio in which students could gain both quality instruction and confidence in a supportive environment, blossoming regardless of skill level.
Their vision will become a full-fledged reality Monday, when Impact Dance Collective, 2881 W. Bennington Road, hosts an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. featuring information about the studio, including the summer schedule, and refreshments.
“It’s been a lifelong dream,” said Erica Bradley, a co-founder along with her brother, Garrett Bradley, and Taylor Engel. “We are so looking forward to welcoming dance students and families to our open house.”
The 3,000-square-foot studio, in the former Fitness Coliseum location next to Crooked Tree Nursery, has been completely renovated. It will offer a variety of dance programs, mostly for children but also fitness/dance classes for adults.
Impact Dance Collective aims to be community-oriented, providing instruction and fun for people at all dance levels, even beginners.
“We wanted to develop a community dance studio — a place where you can leave your problems behind and just have a great time,” Garrett Bradley said.
Programs include First Steps, offering lessons in ballet, tap and acro (acrobatics combined with classical dance steps) to children starting out.
The Recreational Dance Academy, featuring tap, jazz, ballet and acro classes, is aimed at kids who enjoy learning new dance skills in a fun environment while making new friends.
The Competitive Dance Company is for young dancers who want an accelerated dance education with plenty of training and performance opportunities, including regional competitions two or three times per year and travels to national contests every two years. Auditions for the company will be held each summer.
The Boys Dance Crew gives dancers the chance to build strength and coordination while exploring different styles of dance, with the primary focus on tap and hip-hop.
Students in the Adult Fitness program can take classes in barre, aerobics and dance fitness.
Full-time instructors at Impact Dance Collective will be Erica Bradley and Engel. Guest instructor Garrett Bradley will divide his time between Impact Dance and the Lebowsky Center For the Performing Arts, where he serves as the artistic director.
All three co-founders are Owosso natives who enjoy a long and rich history at the Lebowsky, and all three got their start at the former Owosso studio of Saginaw-based Bohaty School of Dance.
Both Bradleys have danced professionally, including all over the globe for 10 years with Royal Carribean Cruise lines. Erica Bradley has danced professionally in Las Vegas and for Holland America Cruise lines.
She is a dance instructor and choreographer as well, receiving regional and national choreography awards. The resident choreographer at the Lebowsky Center, Bradley is Mom to Scarlett, 7, and Lachlan, 4.
Engel has been dancing since age 3 and an instructor for the past five or six years. In addition to her experience in tap, ballet, lyrical, contemporary, jazz and acro, she is a certified teacher of Progressive Ballet Technique. In her spare time, she she enjoys volunteering and performing with the Lebowsky Center.
“Every time one of her students accomplish something — I’ve never seen anyone more excited than Taylor,” Erica Bradley said. “She lights up, and the kids love her.”
In addition to having worked as a professional dancer, Garrett Bradley was a judge for dance competitions and resident director for professional theaters across the country.
Since taking over the old Fitness Coliseum building in June, crews have been working to remodel the space, including new walls and doors, fresh paint and a new dance floor.
“The reason we’re giving this everything we have is because dance has always been our passion and hobby,” Garrett Bradley said. “We walk and talk about dance all the time.
“We have seen an outpouring of love from the community and the dance families we’ve had a great time working with,” he continued. “That’s why we’ve decided to expand and offer dance to the whole community.”
