Ready to rock the house

OWOSSO — The Owosso Area Amphitheater Performing Arts Association’s Summer Nights Live concert series returns Thursday with a performance by Journey tribute band, Infinity and Beyond.
The Detroit-area group will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater, 225 N. Water St. Festivities begin two hours earlier, with food trucks and vendors from the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market opening on the amphitheater grounds at 5:30 p.m.
The free concert series, which spans eight Thursdays through Aug. 12, aims to build off a pandemic-shortened campaign in 2020 that saw only six shows, with patrons socially distanced on the amphitheater lawn.
“Every year our goal is to raise the level of the artists,” said Robert Doran-Brockway, secretary of the amphitheater association. “If we’re going to bring the music, we might as well bring the best bands that we can.”
Fundraising for this year’s series is nearly double that of year’s past, according to Doran-Brockway, a reality that’s allowed the amphitheater association to proceed with a number of renovations to the venue, in addition to covering the cost of the bands.
The amphitheater stage has been leveled, new sets of stairs have been installed and landscaping will be complete ahead of Thursday’s opening night. Additional projects — replacing the mural at the back of the stage and renovating the backstage area — will be completed in September, Doran-Brockway said.
“We’re really humbled by the support we got this year. People gave like crazy,” Doran-Brockway said, pointing to the nearly $23,000 generated by the community for this year’s series. “We provide this concert series for the community so it’s nice to see the community respond back with their money … Without that, we wouldn’t be able to put this concert series on.”
The concert series also allows Downtown Owosso Farmers Market vendors and area food trucks the opportunity to sell their wares, which is a “win-win” scenario for all involved, according to Market Master Tracey Peltier.
“I’m excited,” Peltier said. “It’s a great partnership and collaboration.”
For more information about Summer Nights Live, call Doran-Brockway at (989) 743-0736.
The rest of the Summer Night Live lineup includes:
June 24 — Moonshot (classic rock 1970s, ’80s, ’90s)
July 8 — One’s and Two’s (Motown)
July 15 — Fire and Ice (Pat Benatar tribute)
July 22 — Bridge (bluegrass and country)
July 29 — After it all (rock favorites, classic to now)
Aug. 5 — Fleetwood Gold (Fleetwood Mac tribute)
Aug. 12 — DJ Chewy and Maddy Hartsen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.