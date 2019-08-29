LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg Community Singers (LCS) invites people to join them for fall 2019.
Auditions are not required. The group is not a church choir; it performs jazz, pop, classical, spiritual, folk and many other music genres.
Rehearsals begin Sept. 10 and are on Tuesdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 310 Crum St. under the direction of Steven Easterling.
Concerts are at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8.
For more information, call Easterling at (810) 624-5385 or Janice Hurst at (517) 651-5937.
