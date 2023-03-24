CORUNNA — Famed poet Robert Frost once wrote that “nothing gold can stay,” but several art students at Corunna High School — an institution which regularly boasts that “it’s great to be gold” — are currently working on projects that are intended to linger evermore in their soon-to-be alma mater’s halls.
These pieces are the fruit of art teacher Robin Lentz’s ongoing efforts to spruce up the school’s visual arts department.
Lentz is in her third year at CHS, following a full two decades at Corunna Middle. She took over, temporarily at first, for the late Shannon Dasen when Dasen was forced to step away from the job she loved during her battle with cancer.
Though she initially expected to be returning to the middle school level, Lentz seems to have found a comfortable home in grades 9-12 and has enjoyed the opportunity to brush up on artistic disciplines she felt herself to be lacking in such as the clay throwing wheel.
One of Lentz’s planned changes is to add some pizazz to Corunna’s art class nomenclature. Currently there are four classes, helpfully, if unimaginatively named Art 1, Art 2, Art 3 and Art 4.
Under Lentz’s prescription, Art 4 would be renamed something along the lines of “Advanced Studio Art,” but even in its current form there has been some tinkering under the hood. Notably, the opportunity for students to create “legacy projects” has been introduced this year.
There are currently four projects intended to endure for CHS posterity being worked on by five of Lentz’s students — Camron Morris, Sophia Yonker, Henna Nellis, Cora Tuller and Zephryn Cole.
Lentz had the idea to give students the opportunity to leave a colorful, tangible impression on their school over last summer and pitched it eagerly to district administrators.
“I had to talk to the superintendent and principal,” Lentz said Thursday, “And they had to find a precedent for how it was going to happen.”
Lentz said she wanted a way to really showcase what her current crop of upperclassmen were capable of, and to drive home the lesson that anyone can have a lasting impact on a space.
“I have some kids who create phenomenal stuff, and I want it to stay here past them,” she said. “I also think it’s important to teach — not just students, but everybody — that something they do can make an impact even when they’re not around.
An art piece they create now can speak to someone five years from now.”
The fact that permanent (or semi-permanent, in some cases) art would help beautify the communal spaces was a worth goal too.
“Corunna is phenomenal, we love our school, but our hallways …” Lentz began.
“They’re gray prison walls,” interjected Nellis.
They’re less-than-inspiring … that’s what I was going to say,” said Lentz, laughing.
Nellis is currently putting together perhaps the most out of the box legacy project. She’s creating a three-dimensional piece out of many-colored paper flowers, some of which will eventually spell out the word “dream” when suspended in the correct position from fishing line.
“I wanted to bring a lot of color to the hallway, that’s why I went with this idea … it’s something that will brighten things up … and ‘dream’ is on it to be an inspiration,” Nellis said.
She’s got a lot of work to do.
“I’ll probably have to have double or triple the amount of flowers that I have right now.”
Every other legacy project is a large painting.
Morris and Yonker are collaborating on a mural being applied directly to a shop class wall, while Tuller and Cole are each painting their works on wood panels.
Morris and Yonker’s mural is both appropriately thematic and somewhat outre, with various tools flying around through space. Rather, there will be tools, currently they’ve only just put the finishing touches on a few galactic scenes.
The combination of practical and fantastical fits Morris’s sensibilities. The senior says he wants to join the Michigan State Police when he gets out of school, but noted that he thinks its important to flex every area of one’s brain.
“Just staying creative is important in life. You’ve got to keep your imagination going,” he said.
Art 4’s legacy projects require more stringent planning than most high school art pieces. Before students are allowed to begin working on them, they need to have a precise vision, complete with a mock-up of the finished piece and a list of required materials.
They then have to take this information and pitch their piece to one of four administrative boards — such as Corunna’s building and grounds or curriculum boards — to receive final approval.
For Morris, his board presentation entailed getting up at 5 a.m. to prepare for a 6 a.m. meeting.
Cole was luckier, getting to present at 6 p.m. to Superintendent John Fattal (and lamentably unrecalled others). The presentation wasn’t terribly long, Cole recalled, but there was some explaining to do, with the prominence of a skull being a particular sticking point.
““They were definitely, like, kinda sketched out about it … but after I kinda explained the deeper meaning, they were on board with it,” Cole said.
The final design features a skull transitioning to a flurry of flowers, representing the cycle of renewal — life springing from loss.
Tuller’s painting is a vaguely psychedelic landscape.
“People don’t normally see landscapes as abstract,” she said. “I wanted to make something where people were like, ‘Oh, I’ve never thought of that like that.’”
Tuller indicated that she’s fully behind Lentz’s legacy project initiative.
“I definitely like the idea of being remembered,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.