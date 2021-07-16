SRI announces ‘Polar Express’ screening

OWOSSO — The Steam Railroading Institute is hosting its first event of 2021 at the museum.
The museum is hosting a free outdoor screening of “The Polar Express” at dusk July 24. The event will offer food and entertainment at 7 p.m., followed by the movie.
The Pere Marquette 1225 will be on display with the movie being screened on the side of the auxiliary water tender.
The locomotive is renowned for its role in the classic Christmas book and movie, “The Polar Express.” Author Chris Van Allsburg was inspired by the 1225 for his children’s book.
In 2004, Warner Brothers Entertainment created the animated movie using actual blueprints as the prototype for the animated locomotive renderings. The film crew visited Owosso to capture the sights and sounds of the engine in operation, which are used throughout the movie.
Additional activities include Santa Claus will be taking a break from his summer vacation to make a special appearance; live music by SRI’s own Guitar Slim and his Hobo Gang; train rides on the Institute’s 7.5-gauge miniature railroad; tours of SRI’s fleet of historic railroad equipment; and local food vendors.
For more information, visit michigansteamtrain.com or call (989) 725-9464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.