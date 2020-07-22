OWOSSO — The SUMMERPraise! concert series continues Sunday when Justified Quartet takes the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater stage at 7:30 p.m.
Now in their ninth year, Justified has teamed up with composer Diane Wilkinson to release “Come, Lord Jesus,” which hit the Singing News charts earlier this year. Members of Justified include Mark Jacoby, Randy Lewis, Carl Ledford, and Tim Caldwell, all of whom have sung with other Flint-based quartets previously in the past 30 years.
The SUMMERPraise! concert series — featuring gospel music from regional and national groups — is sponsored by the Owosso-Area Ministerial Association.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. There will be no restrooms available.
An offering will be taken during the concert to help Justified continue their music ministry. Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, is the alternate rain site.
In addition to the sponsorship by the OAMA, individual churches, businesses, groups and individuals can help underwrite this season via monetary donations.
Checks should be made payable to the Owosso Area Ministerial Association; mail to Lynn Webster, 814 E. Oliver St., Owosso, MI, 48867.
For more information about SUMMERPraise!, call Lynn Webster at (989) 723-1288.
