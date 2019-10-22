DURAND — The annual dinner meeting of the Shiawassee County Agricultural Society, the organization that owns and directs the operation of the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds, is scheduled for Dec. 14.
Community members are invited to show their support for the Shiawassee County Fair, its board of directors and the youth of the county by becoming a member of the Society. Annual dues are $6 per person or $10 for a couple. Membership dues must be paid into the fair office by Nov. 1 to be eligible to vote.
This year’s meeting will be at the Durand VFW Hall, 932 N. Saginaw St. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the business meeting with awards at 7 p.m. followed by a reverse raffle.
Dinner reservations are $15 per person and must be made no later than Nov. 27 to the fair office.
This year’s reverse raffle tickets are $100 each and may be purchased by individuals or groups. There are only 200 tickets available! Tickets are available for purchase through board members or at the fair office.
For more information, call the office at (989) 743-3611.
