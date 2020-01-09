OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering the following new winter art classes for adults.
n Drawing basics (beginning/intermediate) with Philip Ruehle, takes place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday from Jan. 14 to March 3.
The eight-week course will explore many of the principles and techniques of representational drawing while working with different genres. Each week will consist of a demo at the beginning of class followed by one-on-one instruction. See supply list.
The fee is $155 for members and $165 for non-members.
n Improve Your Technique Watercolor Series includes specific skill building techniques and exercises to improve watercolor paintings. There will be demos, discussions, and practice exercises along with time to paint independently with instructor input and guidance.
Class is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan 31 and Feb. 28. Bring a sack lunch and beverage.
The cost is $52 or $62.
n Basket weaving with Sue Collins is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 17. Bring a snack or sack lunch. Coffee/tea provided.
Register early so supplies can be ordered and prepared. The cost is $35 or $40.
n Mud in the Morning: Pottery on the Wheel is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14 to Feb. 25.
Beginning to intermediate levels. Bring your tools, vinyl gloves and sandpaper. The cost is $145 or $155.
Pre-registration and payment are required for all classes. Call the Center at (989) 723-8354.
