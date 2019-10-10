MORRICE — The Morrice branch of the Community District Library has openings in its weekly Tabletop Tuesday event for ages 13 and older.
A weekly story time geared toward children with special needs takes place at 11 a.m. each Thursday. The program is titled, Story Time PIPS.
PageTurners meets at 3:15 p.m. each Thursday for ages 7 to 13.
Pre-registration is encouraged. Call (517) 625-7911 for more information.
