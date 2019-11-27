BANCROFT — The 2019 Christmas Sing Along is slated for 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Bancroft United Methodist Church, 101 S. Beach St.
Desserts will be enjoyed after singing.
For more information, call (517) 372-6691.
Updated: November 27, 2019 @ 2:04 pm
