‘Octogenarians’ to entertain at First Congregational Church

OWOSSO — Owosso Musicale is inviting the community to attend its monthly program Sunday at First Congregational Church (UCC), 327 N Washington St. The performance stars at 3 p.m., with a membership meeting at 2:30 p.m.
OM is presenting The Octogenarians, from the Genesse county area. “This is a humorous musical performance about aging,” program chairman Katie Florian said. “The group consists of very accomplished professionals. Pair that with their great personalities (and it) will give the audience a wonderful time of fun and humor, balanced with amazing music.”
There is no charge for the program, refreshments will be provided following the performance.
Members of The Octogenarians are:
n Nancy Anne Dahle, soprano. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Michigan-Flint. She has performed with the Flint Symphony and also the U-M Flint Concert Band. She has performed with the Flint Light Opera Company and the Messiah Sing in Grand Blanc. This is her 47th year as a performing member of St. Cecilia Society of which she is an honorary ,ember.
n Robert Hoag, baritone, is a native of Flint and a graduate of Flint Central High School and received degrees from Flint Junior College and the Flint College of the University of Michigan. He later received a master of science degree in information systems management with highest distinction from Ferris State University. Later in life, he began to study voice with Nada Radakovich. He is a member of the Flint Symphony Chorus, the Carolyn Mawby Chorale and the Flint Light Opera Company. He was featured soloist at Holiday Pops with the Flint Symphony Orchestra and serves as cantor at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Flushing.
n Clare Swanson, contralto, graduated from DePauw university in Greencastle, Indiana, with a degree in music education and a minor in speech/theater. During her college years, she performed with a professional summer stock company, the Little Theater in Sullivan, Illinois. Clare is from central Illinois and came to Flint in 1962 to teach music and theater at Bryant junior high, then at Central High School. She currently sings with the Flint Mastersingers and the Symphony Chorus.
n Janet Walworth, pianist, was born in Guatemala and came to the United States at the age of 15 to attend the Ben Lippen Academy in Asheville, North Carolina. She completed her music training in Chicago and received a certificate as piano major and theory minor. Janet has taught piano and has been a church organist for over 50 years. She is currently the organist/pianist at Berean Baptist Church in Grand Blanc. She continues to teach piano and adjudicate Piano competitions.
