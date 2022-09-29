OWOSSO — The cats and the dogs at the Shiawassee Humane Society won’t be playing any music — or even caterwauling — at Fortitude Farms Saturday.
A good crowd at “Woofstock,” however, would help ensure they have a comfortable place to rest while they wait for their forever homes.
The event is from 4 to 9 p.m. at Fortitude Farms, 4377 M-52. Tickets are $10 for kids or $20 with a T-shirt designed by Creative Genius Designs of Ovid.
Adult tickets are $35 without a T-shirt and $50 with one. Either option includes a souvenir glass and five drink tickets.
SHS executive director Holly Guild said Woofstock is back on after a hiatus caused by the pandemic. It’s the shelter’s second-largest annual fundraiser behind Tails and Treats, which is traditionally held in the spring.
“A big crowd at Fortitude Farms on Saturday would be music to our ears,” Guild said.
Besides bringing attention to the work of the shelter, Guild said “Woofstock” provides funding used throughout the year for the care of shelter animals and maintenance of the shelter building at 2752 W. Bennington Road.
SHS currently has about 100 adoptable animals on site. Guild said. The residents are mostly dogs and cats, she added, but there is one hamster. There were some bunnies until recently, but they were adopted.
Organizers are hoping for attendance of at least 100, and with 45 advance tickets sold earlier this week the goal appears to be a reachable one.
“Woofstock” has a fun evening planned for all ages.
Kids can try their luck at various carnival games from 4 to 6 p.m. There will also be time to visit with Pumpkin the pony or have pictures taken with Winnie the Pooh (and Tigger, too).
Kids tickets include a drink and a snack, and Fortitude Farms will also have its own food truck available throughout the evening.
Just for dogs — mostly because cats don’t much like wearing them — a costume contest is set for 6 p.m. There’s a $10 entry fee per dog, and the top three well-dressed pooches, as selected by a panel of local celebrity judges, will each win a prize.
For a few extra dollars, brave souls of all ages can see if they can beat the corn maze. Tickets are $10 each for anyone at least 12 years old, $8 for anyone 5-11 years old and free to those 4 and younger.
The focus shifts to adult guests from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be tasting of various Michigan beers, hard ciders and wines, races pitting wood cutouts of dogs and cats plus musical entertainment by the Lawson Brothers Band, a popular Shiawassee County-based country-rock group.
The evening also features a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction with gift baskets and other items from area businesses and SHS supporters. Sponsors include Parson/Niles Wealth Management Group, Heritage Acres Veterinary Services, LLC and Scheid Family Farms.
To buy tickets for “Woofstock,” either go online to https://form.jotform.com/222496350667160, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or pay at the door. For more information about the shelter or to inquire about adopting a shelter pet, call (989) 723-4262.
The shelter is also seeking donations of sweets for the Woofstock dessert table. Desserts may be brought to the shelter by Friday, directly to “Woofstock” on Saturday or by special arrangement with Guild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.