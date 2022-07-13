Nine candidates will vie for the title of Shiawassee County Fair Queen when the weeklong event hosts its Fair Pageant in the Free Show Tent at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
The candidates are:
- Faith Butcher, is the 18-year-old daughter of Ben and Beth Butcher. Faith is a 2021 graduate from Corunna High School where she was very involved in the Corunna FFA. Butcher currently works at DayStarr Communications in Owosso, and in her spare time breeds and raises swine and beef cattle. Faith is sponsored by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes and Ryan and Kristen Drake.
- Sydney Carnes, 21, is the daughter of Vicki Karrer and Kit Carnes of Owosso. Sydney graduated from Owosso High School in 2019 and is currently studying electrical engineering at Saginaw Valley State University. Carnes is involved in the Rangers’ 4-H club, coaches the Owosso equestrian team and is a junior fair board member. Carnes is being sponsored by Corunna Auto Value.
- Emma Challender is the 17-year-old daughter of Robert and Nicole Challender. She attends Corunna High School and is very active in student council, band, tennis and FFA. Challender enjoys showing swine throughout the state, but has shown dogs, cavies, duck, and lambs at the Shiawassee County Fair. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, working with livestock, and hanging out with friends. Challender is sponsored by Grombir Transport.
- Claire Chrisinski, 18, is the daughter of Brad and Julie Chrisinski of Byron. A 2022 graduate of Byron High School, Claire is an active member of the Antrim-Burns 4-H Club, Byron FFA and National Honor Society, as well as being on the varsity track and field and cross-country teams. Chrisinski’s future plans include attending Central Michigan University in the fall to pursue a degree in communications. Chrisinski is sponsored by Primeline Nutrition.
- Kendall Hall is the 17-year-old daughter of Kim and Jeremy Hall of Durand. Hall is an honor student who takes AP and college level courses at Durand Area High School and will be graduating in May 2023. Hall is an active member in organizations such a NHS, FFA and Junior Livestock. In her spare time, she enjoys showing cattle and lambs and assisting at her family-owned store and farm. Hall is sponsored by MJ Farm Serves out of Bancroft.
- Megan Litomisky, 19, is a sophomore attending Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio, where she is studying pre-law and criminal justice. After graduating, she plans to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City school of law. In her spare time, Litomisky enjoys spending her free time at home with her pigs and horses. She is sponsored by Smokey Dans of Morrice.
- Emily Riley is the 20-year-old daughter of Roger and Michelle Riley of Durand. She graduated with honors from Durand High School in 2020. Emily has been an active member of 4-H for 11 years and served as her 4-H group vice president for three. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, working with her 4-H project areas when she is not working. Riley is sponsored by Risinger Shoeing.
- Mikayla Wachowicz, 17, is the daughter of Mike and Monica Wachowicz of Bancroft. She is an incoming senior of Corunna High School and will be graduating in May 2023. Wachowicz is involved in Antrim Burns 4-H club showing steer and swine, the Corunna equestrian team and girls varsity track and field. She enjoys horse trail riding, traveling, painting, sewing and going on adventures with friends. Wachowicz is sponsored by Living Loved Wellness Studio.
- BreOnna Woodruff is the 17-year-old daughter of Blain and Tabitha Woodruff of Corunna. Woodruff is an honor student at Corunna High School and will be graduating in May 2023. She is an active member of student council, FFA, 4-H,and Corunna’s varsity volleyball, basketball and softball programs. In her spare time, she enjoys camping, lake days, and actively learning about her future career in Orthodontics. Woodruff is sponsored by Dr. Steve E. Hollister.
