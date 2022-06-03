Summer Reading begins at CDL branches

The Argus-Press
The seven branches of the Community District Library will be celebrating “Oceans of Possibilities” during its eight-week Summer Reading Program, which begins Monday.
Children of all ages are invited to join. Participants receive a badge book to track their reading progress. The books are also filled with activities, challenges, games and more. Registration can be done in person at the library, or online at mycdl.beanstack.org, or by downloading the beanstack app. Kids can earn prizes from a treasure chest for every two hours that they read. Pre-readers can count the time they spend listening to stories. Teen readers earn a prize for every six hours they log reading, including a giant candy tube after 12 hours and a coupon for a free pizza after 24.
Numerous events are planned at each branch throughout the summer. Events include magic and comedy shows; live animal presentations with reptiles, raptors, mini horses, and more; pottery painting; build-a-sea creature workshops; hands-on science programs with Sloan/Longway; story times; cultural food tasting for teens; ocean-themed crafts; and much more.
For more information, or to register, visit ycdl.org/events.
The Community District Library has branches in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice, New Lothrop, and Perry. Hours and location information can be found at mycdl.org.
