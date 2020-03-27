OWOSSO — While all public and private schools in the state remain closed through at least April 13 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Owosso High School culinary arts instructor Hannah Poyner has found a creative way to interact with her students digitally, through a series of short cooking tutorials posted on YouTube.
“I wanted to reach the students somehow, and I figured that some students would be checking Google Classroom and keeping up with their assignments, but some students wouldn’t be,” Poyner said. “Everywhere you look, everyone’s saying the same thing about, ‘Stay at home, this is dangerous.’ (I thought) let’s have something that doesn’t mention the virus at all but still gives good advice during this time on just simple things you can cook for your family.”
These days, Poyner has traded in her chef’s coat for a T-shirt, and Owosso High School’s industrial kitchen for something a bit smaller — her parents’ household kitchen in Midland.
The videos — which so far include tutorials on how to make red beans and rice, and a three-ingredient cheesecake — are a light-hearted affair, according to Poyner, each filled with a variety of sound effects, voice distortion, slow-motion instant replays and creative video filters.
Her father, Lee Schaffert, a photographer, has taken on the task of filming and editing for each piece, Poyner said, offering his take on modern internet humor.
“I figured this is really not the time for anything too serious and crazy,” Poyner said. “I really enjoy really goofy stuff and no one really sees that side of me at school because I’m trying to be a serious, serious chef. I think one of my favorite things about these videos is the night that I tried to describe internet culture to my 65-year-old dad, that was hilarious. I’m showing him YouTube videos, I’m showing him TikTok, trying to explain this is just the crazy stuff that teenagers watch.”
Looking ahead, Poyner said she plans to focus on things students likely already have in their pantries at home, including Ramen noodles and SPAM, the canned meat.
And, as long as schools remain closed, Poyner said students can expect one to two videos per week on her YouTube channel — youtube.com/channel/UCpQL-MR8bSnXtggH4VX_YfA.
“I hope that they can kind of giggle while the video is playing and then maybe have the confidence to go, or at least the knowledge to go, and whip something up that is very simple and easy,” Poyner said. “You can go and Google a recipe and read it, but it’s different if, you know, you get to watch somebody make something really simple.”
At the conclusion of each video, Poyner takes a moment to assign students their “homework” for the day.
Poyner said one of the primary “assignments” during this time is to be grateful.
“I think that, even in a time like this, happiness always comes from within, and one of the keys to happiness is just being grateful,” Poyner said. “Even if something’s going wrong, try to find positives in others, to help release those feel good hormones in your brain so that you can feel the happiness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.