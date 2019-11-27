CORUNNA — The Community District Library has the following events planned.
Space and supplies are limited so pre-registration is required.
n At 2:45 p.m. Dec. 2 at the New Lothrop branch, Snowflakes for Seniors. Help make window snowflakes for senior citizen homes. All supplies will be provided. The event is open to all ages. Call (810) 638-7575.
n At 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Lennon branch, Wine glass Christmas decoration crafts. Paint and decorate a wine glass with a Christmas theme. Ages 12 and up. Call (810) 621-3202.
n At 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Morrice branch, Lotion Bars & Bath Fizzy Workshop with Dancy Crane Soaps & Sundries. Learn how to make lotion bars and bath fizzies. For teens and adults. Call (517) 625-7911.
n At 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Corunna branch, Beginner basket sampler workshop. Basket weaving class for ages 12 through adult. All supplies will be provided to make and complete a tree-themed basket. Call (989) 743-4800.
n At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Byron branch, a Fold the Page sculpture craft event. Learn the art of book folding to create a 3-D book sculpture. For ages 12 and older. Call (810) 266-4620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.