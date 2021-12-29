OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering a new lineup of adult art classes for beginning and returning art students.
Upcoming classes include:
Introduction to Painting
A six-week session from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays from Jan. 14 to Feb. 18.
The course will serve as an introduction to various painting techniques, methods, materials and how to use them. The focus will be placed on the still life and landscape when developing both single and multiple session paintings. Students may choose to work in either oil or acrylic. Class will consist of demos and one-on-one instruction.
The fee is $145 for SAC members and $155 for guests.
Open Oil/Acrylic Painting
A six-week session from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays frm Jan. 5 to Feb. 9.
Receive one-on-one instruction while exploring the painting genre of your choice.
Students need to bring their own supplies. Mineral spirits will be provided.
The cost is $125 for SAC members and $135 for guests.
Beginning Watercolor Class
A six-week session from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays from Jan. 20 to Feb. 24.
This watercolor basics course is perfect for beginners. There is a supply list for this class on the website at shiawasseearts.org.
Thd cost is $105 for SAC members and $115 for guests.
Returning Students for Watercolor Class
A six-week session from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan 20 to Feb. 24.
The class offers a small group setting of watercolor artists who have some experience and understanding of their supplies and want to take their skills to the next level.
The cost is $105 for SAC members and $115 for guests.
Mud in the Morning – Pottery on the Wheel & Hand building
A six-week session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to Feb. 22.
Six weeks of beginning to intermediate level pottery. Various techniques of wheel throwing, hand building and glazing will be taught. Bring your own tools, vinyl gloves and sandpaper. Includes 25 pounds of clay, glazes and firing.
The cost is $155 for SAC members and $165 for guests.
Souper Bowl Pottery
From 1:20 or 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Create two soup bowls that will be fired in the kiln. The class will meet Feb. 27 for glazing. The bowls will be fired a second time and ready for pick up in another week.
The cost is $30 for SAC members and $35 for guests.
Pre-registration and payment are required for classes. Call (989) 723-8354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.