CDL to host virtual birding session

CORUNNA — In recognition of February as National Bird Feeding Month, the Community District Library is hosting a virtual Zoom birding event at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
Greg Bodker will present the program, Birdwatching vs. Birding.
Bodker has been a birder since 2006, combining his interest in birds, nature, and photography as often as possible, the library said in a press release. He has led birding trips for Michigan Audubon and was on its board of directors for three years.
Bodker has birded in all of Michigan’s 83 counties and in most of North America, the press release notes. He reported his 625th North American bird species sighting, a tufted duck, while birding in southwest Michigan in 2019.
Bodker has been a winner in multiple amateur photo contests, including the overall winner in Michigan Nature Association’s 2020 contest.
Participants in the Zoom session will learn about birds as he demonstrates birding in your backyard and in the area. Novice and aspiring birders may benefit from the program.
Topics will include the differences between birdwatching and birding; how to attract more birds to your backyard; types of seed, feeders and their care; places to go birding locally; and the excitement of a bird chase.
Bodker will feature his recent chase of a rare bird that was spotted at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Saginaw County. For more information about the event or to obtain Zoom login information visit mycdl.org or search Community District Library on Facebook.
