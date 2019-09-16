CORUNNA — Members of the Union and Confederate armies set up camp alongside Corunna’s Historical Village in McCurdy Park Saturday, sharing knowledge and displaying artifacts during the city’s first Civil War Day.
The event was organized by David Kimble, of Owosso, commander of the Austin Blair Camp No. 7 of The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), a group dedicated to helping people uncover their Civil War ancestry and to honoring those who have served.
Throughout the afternoon, approximately 20 re-enactors offered a glimpse of what life as a soldier during the war was really like, hosting demonstrations on medical procedures, musketry and drill (marching) techniques.
Kimble said although the event was quickly thrown together — planning began in early July, — he was pleased with the turnout.
“Hopefully we get it going a little bigger, because this is a nice venue to do it,” Kimble said. “I’d like to get a few sponsors so we can get some cavalry units and some artillery units to come in.”
Ron Tyrl, a fellow member of the Sons, led attendees through a variety of Civil War medical scenarios, providing tips on the best practices to prevent infection and disease — which claimed tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides of the war.
“My wife’s a nurse, so I have access to the dummy and I thought ‘Hey, that’d make a perfect scenario for the kids to learn about Civil War medicine and health stuff,” Tyrl said.
He added he would like to see the Sons partner with an existing event in McCurdy Park in future years, in order to help spread awareness about Civil War Day.
“We really like the setup here in the village,” Tyrl said. “I mean, this is kind of authentic to the period, you know, the church, the buildings, the log cabins. We could really make a good backdrop for a Civil War re-enactment here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.