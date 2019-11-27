OWOSSO — The 2019 winners of The Argus-Press coloring contest recently were selected.
The winners include:
Lizzie Dettman, 11, of Corunna, is the grand-prize winner. She received a gift certificate from Kazoos in Corunna.
Audrey Gilman, 10, of Chesaning, is the winner in the division for ages 10-12. She received a gift certificate from Capitol Bowl.
Ava Nequist, 9, of Owosso, is the winner in the 7-9 age category, also receiving a gift certificate from Capitol Bowl.
Levi Bitterman, 5, of Oakley, winning the age 5-6 category. He won a gift card from NCG Cinema.
Adelyn Ramey-Birchmeier, 4, of Flushing, is the winner in the 4 and younger category. She also received a NCG Cinema gift card.
All coloring contest entries will be on display Dec. 5-7 and 13-14 during the annual Festival of Trees in Corunna at the McCurdy Park Community Center.
Winning entries can be seen in color in today’s Home for the Holidays special section.
