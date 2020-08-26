CORUNNA — Christian musicians Mike Reath and Lynn Webster will share a potpourri of gospel songs at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Corunna Church of the Nazarene, 230 N. Woodworth St.
The Rev. Doug Corwin invites area gospel music lovers to hear “Praise 2 Him,” the CD collection the duo recorded in 2019 featuring classic and original gospel songs.
Reath served for 11 years as minister of music at the Owosso Church of the Nazarene, while Webster played piano. They later performed with the Owosso-Area Community Choir; Reath was one of the featured soloists in the choral group, which Webster directed for 20 years.
For additional information, call the church office (989) 743-4644 or Webster at (989) 723-1288.
