BYRON — Santa Claus is coming to town Dec. 7, as part of Byron’s annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
From 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Santa will host a breakfast at the Byron Masonic Hall, 100 S. Saginaw St.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 and from 1 to 8 p.m., a Christmas in the Country open house takes place at This & That Room & Village Framer, 301 N. Church St.
A Christmas tree house tour is offered from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Cole Family Home, 316 N. Saginaw St.
At 5:30 p.m., Santa’s Light Parade steps off through the village. Lighting of the community Christmas tree takes place immediately following the parade.
Children may visit with Santa at the Masonic Hall at the conclusion of the parade. Cookies and hot cocoa will be available at the hall.
From 6 to 8 p.m., free horse-drawn wagon rides will be offered in the village, with wagons making a stop at the First United Methodist Church, 101 S. Ann St., where a live Nativity will take place.
There will be Christmas carol singing from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
For more information about Byron’s Christmas in the Village, call (810) 266-5090.
