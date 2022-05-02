OWOSSO — The deadline for entering the 2022 Kids in Curwood Country parade is Friday.
The parade will start at 7 p.m. June 3. Applications for the parade are available at the Curwood Festival office, or online at curwoodfestival.com. Email your completed applications to kidsincurwoodparade@gmail.com.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Fun with Family and Friends.” This year’s parade is sponsored by the Edward Jones office of Dave Minarik. The parade will line up again this year on Dewey and Queen streets. It will start at the corner of Dewey and Oliver streets and end at the corner of Ball and Williams streets. The First Congregational Church is allowing the parade to use its parking lot as a gathering point for all parade participants after the parade.
Prizes will be awarded for “Most Creative,” “Best Float,” “Best Float Runner-Up,” “Best Walking Unit,” and “Best Walking Unit Runner-Up.” Awards will be handed out at the end of the parade.
If there are any questions or you need more information, contact Dave or Tracey Minarik at kidsincurwoodparade@gmail.com.
