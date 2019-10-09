O-E homecoming week underway

OVID — The 2019 Ovid-Elsie homecoming theme is “Through the Decades” as O-E High School gears up for Friday’s game against the Byron Eagles.
Sunday was the Powder Puff football game and Monday kicked off Spirit Week with Tie-dye Day. Tuesday was ’80s/Neon Day, today is Hippie Day, Thursday is Class Color Day and Friday is Blue & Gold Day.
The homecoming parade will take place in Ovid at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by a hog roast between 5 and 6:45 p.m. (the cost is a donation). The football game begins at 7 p.m.
The homecoming dance will run from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the high school cafeteria.
Members of the 2019 Ovid-Elsie homecoming court include Josie Nash, Brook Del Bosque, Chloe Taylor, Lauren Barton, Raygan Fluharty and Emily Nierescher; and Shane Loynes, Cayden Flynn, Cooper Beard, Aaron Hurst, Wyatt Dahlke and Jacob Chrenka.
