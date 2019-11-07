LENNON — The Lennon branch of the Community District Library is hosting a workshop at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20 to make homemade bath scrubs, bath salts and lip balms.
This hands-on class is led by the staff of Dancing Crane Soaps & Sundries. The workshop is free and all supplies will be provided.
Pre-registration is required and appropriate for ages 12 and older. The library is located at 11904 Lennon Road. Call (810) 621-3202 for more information.
