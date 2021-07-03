Patriotic service slated for Sunday

OWOSSO — Pastor Jerry Walden, of the Owosso Church of the Nazarene, invites the public to a patriotic presentation, “I Sing Of Thee, America” at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The church is at 1865 S. M-52. Mike Reath and Lynn Webster will share songs that reflect the belief that the country has always been filled with people who dared to believe freedom rests in the hands of a sovereign God.
The service will be in the parking lot behind the church. Bring a lawn chair or blanket from home.
