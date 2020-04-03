OWOSSO — The Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts this week announced it is canceling some upcoming events, and looking to offer others in alternative ways — noting the center could lose as much as $70,000 in ticket revenue.
“The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts is still under the heavy burden of our Rebuild! Debt and the threat to our existence is very real. We are very hopeful, with the help of your loyalty, generosity, and support, The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts will not only weather this crisis but come out of it stronger and better than ever before,” the theater group said in a press release posted to Facebook this week.
The group said the safety of its volunteers — more than 300 people, led to the cancellations, including “The Producers,” which was to be performed June 12-14 and June 19-21.
“We want to make sure that everyone in our community is willing and available, when the time is right, to come together to produce the caliber of show we are known for,” the release states.
The cost of canceling “The Producers” is more than $45,000, the group said.
“The coronavirus (COVID-19) has tested the very foundations of our faith, our economy, and even our community,” the release said. “The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts knows that now is a very stressful time for many members of our community, and we are looking ahead to identify ways that our community can come back together to regain a sense of togetherness and normalcy – but only when it is smart and safe to do so.”
The release says the Lebowsky Board is trying to restructure the current season and is considering alternative performance dates for “Face to Face – Elton John/Billy Joel Tribute” (originally scheduled for March 13) and “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” (originally scheduled for April 24-26 and May 1-3).
New performance dates have not been scheduled.
Patrons have the opportunity to request a refund without reason. Tickets also may be donated back as a tax-deductible donation.
“We have been processing refunds since mid-March. This is our largest source of concern at this time,” the group said. “Please, consider keeping your tickets to rescheduled shows or donating your tickets back. We intend to honor all current ticket holders with new dates to the shows they have chosen.”
To donate the value of your tickets, people don’t need to do anything. After the date of the performance has passed, LCPA will process non-refunded tickets as donations.
To obtain a refund, complete the form available here: docs.google.com/…/1Qf7f9LePkrpnotNyqSO2fh…/viewform.
