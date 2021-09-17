LENNON — The Lennon branch, 11904 Lennon Road, of the Community District Library will host fall garland craft classes for teens and adults Sept. 22.
Class times are at 2, 3 or 4 p.m. with a limit of 10 crafters per time slot. Register online under Events at mycdl.org or call (810) 621-3202.
