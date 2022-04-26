DURAND — Railroad Days has lined up more sponsors ahead of the May 12-15 festival.
Riverside Market in Durand has agreed to sponsor stiltwalker Neil Sauter for Railroad Days 2022. This year Sauter has an assistant — his father, Greg Sauter — who “will add even more fun to Railroad Days with his balloon creations and skills,” a press release states.
Both will be featured in the parade — Neil on stilts and Greg in a homemade balloon costume. After the parade, both will entertain on the streets and at the Rowe Professional Services Company Activity Tent, which will be located on Main Street, east of the clock tower, downtown Durand.
Other Railroad Days items recently announced by the festival:
n Graff Chevrolet in Durand is sponsoring the Event Tent and the activities inside, including a trivia contest hosted by the Durand Education Foundation May 13. There will also be a rib burn contest and “KidsQue” barbecue contest May 14. Sunday’s events feature a Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pull, which is free for children ages 3-12 to participate in.
n Portland Federal Credit Union is paying for and coordinating live remotes from select radio personalities, as well as radio and television advertising before and during the festival.
n The Rowe Professional Services Company Activity Tent will host numerous activities, including any Easy Bake-Off (free for children 4-12 years old); balloon-making lessons by the Sauters; a pillowcase “tie-dye experience;” a gemstone and fossil hunt; a Sawdust Pile Treasure Hunt for children up to 10 years old; a magic show by Ray Champion; and a Beautiful Baby contest. All events are free.
For more information on the festival, visit durandrailroaddays.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.