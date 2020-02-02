LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Band Boosters recently received $16,000 for large instruments, from several grants and gifts.
Signature Ford Group presented boosters with $3,700 at its Jan. 16 meeting. More than 180 people test drove Ford vehicles provided by Signature during the boosters’ Drive 4 UR School fundraiser before Laingsburg’s homecoming game in September. The band received $20 for each test drive.
The Laingsburg Educational Advancement Foundation granted the band $10,000 for mellophones and baritones.
The band also received $1,800 in donations toward a new sousaphone (marching tuba) through its online Giving Tuesday campaign in December. The money will be combined with the $3,700 raised from the Drive 4 UR School fundraiser to purchase the instrument.
TechSmith Corporation made a $500 donation — also at the January booster meeting — on behalf of Ashlie Helmer, a band booster member who applied for and received the money from TechSmith’s Volunteerism and Employee Involvement Fund. TechSmith cited Helmer’s “commitment to, and volunteerism with, the Laingsburg Band Boosters” as its reason for granting the money.
Laingsburg’s band includes one-third of the school’s student body. Jazz bands are now formed in both the high and middle schools.
For more information about the bands, visit laingsburgbands.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.