Sale saves longtime venue

CALEDONIA TWP. — It’s not your grandmother’s ZCBJ Hall anymore.
In fact, the historic building, 1775 Owosso Ave., has a new name, “The Z Hall,” and the event venue has been completely remodeled and upgraded, and boasts a new memorial garden.
The changes are the result of the vision of new owner Dr. David Skjaerlund, who has preserved some of the historical, rustic elements of the old hall and combined them with modern amenities, warm timber frame features — even large, elegant sculptures in the ballroom.
“The vision of this place is, we celebrate life through love,” said Skjaerlund, a business consultant who has lived in Rush Township for 25 years. “The most important thing in life, besides being loved by God, is the relationships we have. Life is to be celebrated because people are to be celebrated.”
The Z Hall’s leadership team will manage The Z Hall for social celebrations, including weddings, corporate functions, birthdays and anniversaries, reunions, nonprofit fundraisers and other get-togethers.
The sale to Skjaerlund in late July saved the ZCBJ/WFLA Lodge 42, which operated the hall for 103 years. The deal included an arrangement in which the Lodge can still use the facility for gatherings and events, and it will continue to be the home of the Michigan Polka Hall of Fame.
Without the arrangement, Lodge 42 would have been assimilated into a different lodge, said Jeffery Gulick, a longtime Lodge member and chef for The Z Hall.
“It’s an answered prayer,” Gulick said. “We’ve been trying to save the hall for two years. Saving the hall also saved the Lodge. It’s truly amazing what David has done.”
The hall has served as a place of celebration since the Czechoslovakian community formed the Lodge in 1916. Since then, members and others have gathered there for birthdays, weddings, dances, funerals and other occasions. Friends have met up in the kitchen to bake kolaches and breaded fried chicken.
Skjaerlund, assisted by his three adult children and their spouses, has been working hard since late April to create a new atmosphere. The building has been renovated with timber frame accents, special edition art sculptures, a new entrance and lobby, new kitchen equipment, remodeled bathrooms, a granite and copper bar, new flooring, ceilings and lighting, and many other features.
A room formerly used as an office and for storage is now the elegant Fireside Room. Furnished with couches set up around a new fireplace and a dining table, the room functions as a boardroom, a pre-wedding bridal suite, or place for lectures or meetings.
The ballroom, called the Great Room, is highlighted by new chandelier accent lighting, an elevated stage and what is touted as the largest oak dance floor in Michigan. The room can accommodate groups of up to 465 people.
The Legacy Room can host dinners up to 60 people and also serves as a separate site for buffet setups. The Z Hall offers a full menu from its modern kitchen, which has a new pressure fryer — the type used by KFC and Chick-Fil-A — and a combination oven that can steam, bake and cook in a remarkably short amount of time.
The kitchen is headed up by chef Jeffery Gulick, who owned his own restaurant in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and has done consulting work for such area restaurants as Johnny V’s Smokehouse, Roma’s and the Comstock Inn and Conference Center.
If that’s not enough, The Z Hall has also created an extensively landscaped garden for outdoor ceremonies highlighted by a stone walkway, peaceful alcove with a built-in chessboard, gazebo and decorative trellises. The Garden is a memorial honoring Dr. Marcia Skjaerlund, David Skjaerlund’s wife, who fought a courageous six-year battle against Stage IV cancer.
“(She) poured her life into her family, Memorial Healthcare as a gastroenterologist and the greater Shiawassee community,” David Skjaerlund said. “She celebrated life in everything she did and her love left an impact on people’s lives, which continues to this day.”
At the same time, the hall’s brick facade has been preserved (though upgraded with a dramatic entrance), along with glass wall cases displaying traditional Czechoslovakian costumes and other original features.
“We are excited to have found a way for the legacy of the historic ZCBJ Hall to continue as a place serving the community,” stated Lodge President Kathy Svrcek, Gulick’s fiancee. “Dr. Skjaerlund has infused new life into this property and has spearheaded an absolutely amazing transformation that is far more than we could ever have imagined.”
When Svrcek took over as Lodge president about two years ago, one of her missions was to save the hall, which was hosting fewer events than in its heyday. She sought Skjaerlund’s advice. Though he wasn’t a member, he helped out where he could, taking decorative photographs, painting behind the bar and tackling other upgrades.
Skjaerlund has a long history in the hospitality field, hosting weddings and other events on his family farm near Ann Arbor. So when Svrcek asked him one day why he shouldn’t purchase the hall himself, Skjaerlund gave the idea serious consideration. He closed on the sale in July.
The Z Hall has already hosted a number of wedding receptions, honoring bookings made a year ago. Among the attendees at a recent Michigan Hall of Fame event at the Z Hall was state Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso.
“The resurrection of the historic ZCBJ Hall is an amazing transformation,” Frederick said. “I am overwhelmed by how stunning The Z Hall is. This is not the same place, and it will be a beautiful asset, bringing new life to the Owosso area.”
Future plans include a winter season lineup of such events as dinner shows and a weekly family night offering food and a place to play games and have fun.
In addition, the hall is hosting a vendor show and craft sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with more than 25 vendors offering unique holiday gifts.
An open house and dedication is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The public is welcomed to attend and tour the facility.
As the finishing touches are made to the refurbished venue, The Z Hall’s 15 employees are looking forward to filling the building with people, and serving up food — and love.
“This is a house of love and pure elegance,” employee Kerri Annibal said. “I live to come here every day. We will cater to all of your needs with open hearts.”
For more information, call (989) 723-7028 or visit thezhall.com.
