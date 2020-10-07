OWOSSO — NCG Cinemas representatives Tuesday announced the theater chain plans to resume operations Friday with the Owosso cinema opening at 1 p.m.
“We have some great things going for the community,” executive vice president Ryan Jankovic said in a press release.
Movie theaters in Michigan have been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order closing the facilities and they have remained among the last Michigan businesses slated to reopen.
Whitmer last week issued an order allowing the facilities to reopen this week, prior to the Michigan Supreme Court determining the law under which she was issuing orders was unconstitutional.
Jankovic in September noted the company’s theaters have been operating in other states since June. The company, based in Owosso and which operates in Michigan, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carlina, South Caroline, Indiana, Illinois and Florida will be full operational.
While theaters were allowed to operate previously in 46 of 50 states, three states that remained closed — Michigan, New York and North Carolina — where NCG operates were among those where theaters were shuttered.
“We belong to Cinema Safe, a collaboration of 330 theaters — 3,300 screens — across the industry,” Jankovich said in September. The collaboration has created various “best practices” and protocols on such things as cleanliness.
“Our focus now, as it has been for 35 years, is focusing on an exceptional and clean customer experience,” he said.
He said in the states where NCG and other cinemas have been allowed to reopen, things have “gone exceptionally well.”
“Certainly, some customers are not ready yet,” he said. “We will welcome them back when they are ready. Whenever they are ready, we will be ready.”
The theater in Owosso will be closed Mondays with shows screening from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 7 .m. Sunday. Show times within those hours will vary based on the length of the films being screened.
In this week’s press release, NCG said customers can check out the chain’s safety protocols at ncgmovies.com.
With Michigan theaters reopening, NCG is offering a variety of events.
A free family film festival is planned each Saturday at 10 a.m. This week, the theater plans to show, “Trolls.” the festival will take place Oct. 17 and 24 as well.
NCG also plans to screen a free adult comedy, “The Hangover,” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. this weekend and Oct. 16-17.
In addition, new movies set for Owosso include “Unhinged” with Russell Crowe, “Tenet,” and “New Mutants.”
In addition a family comedy, “War with Grandpa,” starring Robert DeNiro also is set for release this week.
