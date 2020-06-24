SUMMERPraise! series to play amphitheater

OWOSSO — The SUMMERPraise! Series will celebrate its 23rd year when the season opens July 19.
The series — featuring gospel music from regional and national groups — will span six Sundays at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater, 225 N. Water St. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Owosso Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, will serve as the alternate rain site. North Carolina-based group The Mylon Hayes Family will kick off the concert series at 7:30 p.m. July 19.
“Along with Thursday night’s Summer Nights Live (concert series), SUMMERPraise! has been a community tradition for many years,” event organizer Lynn Webster said. “With the stress and delays caused by the coronavirus, we’re confident that this return will help the community rebound and reinvigorate enthusiasm within our city.”
This year’s six-week concert slate, sponsored by the Owosso-Area Ministerial Association, will also feature performances by Flint-area group Justified (July 26) and Ohio-based GloryWay Quartet (Aug. 2). Souls Harbor will perform Aug. 9; Stronghold Quartet will take the stage Aug. 16; and Owosso’s own Sheldon Family will close out the series Aug. 23.
Individuals attending the concerts are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and observe social distancing.
A free-will offering will be taken at each concert to support the music ministry of the featured group.
In addition to the sponsorship by the OAMA, individual churches, businesses, groups and individuals can help underwrite this season via monetary donations. Checks should be made payable to the Owosso Area Ministerial Association; mail to Lynn Webster, 814 E. Oliver, Owosso, MI, 48867.
For more information about SUMMERPraise!, contact Lynn or Diana Webster at (989) 723-1288 or (517) 304-9292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.