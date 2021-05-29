OWOSSO — The Curwood Dog of the Year contest will take place at 9:30 a.m. June 5 at Collamer Park, next to the Hopkins Lake park and the bark park on M-52.
No advance registration required, registration will start at 9:30 a.m. with the show at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $5 per class or all six classes for $20 with proceeds going to the Shiawassee County dog program.
Classes include: best trick, costume, fastest treat seeker, obstacle course, mini obedience completion and Frisbee/ball toss.
Awards will be given after each the competition. All dogs are welcome. Curwood Dog of the Year will be selected after all events have been completed.
Everyone who participates can walk in the 2021 Curwood Heritage Parade at 2 p.m. June 5. The winner “Curwood Dog of the Year” will ride on a float.
Dogs must be on up to date on vaccines, on leash and under control at all times.
For more information, email cbartonDD@gmail.com or call (989) 277-0976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.