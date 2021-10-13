NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop branch of the Community District Library, 9471 Genesee St., will host a Junkin Pumpkin craft event at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
The event includes “upcycling” cans into cute rustic pumpkin decor. The craft is suitable for all ages, although younger children must be accompanied by an adult. All supplies will be provided.
Register online under “Events” at mycdl.org, in person at the library, or call (810) 638-7575.
