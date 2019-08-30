Durand expects big turnout for car show

DURAND — The 30th annual End of Summer Cruisin’ Car Show takes place Saturday in downtown Durand — and with sunny weather on the horizon, organizers are hoping for a big turnout.
“Last year the numbers were down a little because of the rain, but this year the forecast is looking perfect so we’re getting a lot of registrations and we’re excited for a big turnout,” Greater Durand Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld said.
The event is hosted by the Greater Durand Chamber of Commerce with assistance from the city and takes place on Main Street. Starting at 6 a.m., drivers can begin lining up; registration opens at 8 a.m. Same-day registration is allowed.
“Thirty years ago, the car show actually started out as a way to raise money for the Christmas program,” Wolsfeld said. “The entry fee was a toy and they stopped doing that because everybody bought boys’ toys, so they went to charging an entry fee and it has gradually grown to over 300 cars.”
There will be a hospitality tent for those participating in the show open from 6 to 9 a.m. The show starts at 9 a.m. and balloting takes place until noon.
The majority of the awards, including best in show and the other top 40 spots will be selected by participants in the cruise.
The show is broken down into two categories for voting: 1987 and newer, and classics, which are pre-1987.
“People who are in the cruise get one ballot and this year they will have a wristband. The only way they can get a ballot is with a wristband,” Wolsfeld said.
There are two other special awards that will be given out this year. The first, the Mayor’s Choice Award, i for the best car as chosen by Durand Mayor Deb Doyle.
The Bob Steele Memorial trophy, new this year, will be chosen by Wolsfeld.
“Bob Steele was our DJ forever for the cruise. He did a lot for the show. He passed away about two years ago and several people came to me and said, ‘Bob is a Buick fan so let’s do a memorial trophy. The most beautiful Buick gets the Bob Steele Memorial Trophy,’” Wolsfeld explained.
This year there will be a vendor fair on Clinton Street for shoppers, as well as food vendors.
A highlight of the show is celebrity guest Butch Patrick, who portrayed Eddie Munster on the TV show “The Munsters.” A replica of the famed “coffin car” dragster featured on the show also will be on display.
During the show, Patrick will be near the corner of Genesee and Main streets where people will be able to take pictures with him.
Wolsfeld said big events like the End of Summer Cruisin’ Car Show and Railroad Days are a boon for Durand’s economy and business owners look forward to the events every year.
“All the business owners love it. They’re talking about it right now because they make good money. They open early and it’s almost like their Black Friday,” she said. “Not only that but people are coming back. They come to the car show then they come back to Durand. On average $7 is spent by every person that comes to the show in the city so it’s very good for business.”
She said the car show is the biggest one-day event of the year and estimated a little more than 2,000 people visit town for the show.
