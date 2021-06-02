ASHLEY — The public is invited to a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ola Camp, north of M-57 along U.S. 127.
Organizers say there will be music, singing and family harmonies, testimony, and a message from God’s word presented by the Amos Stoltzfus family.
The Stoltzfus family tour in and outside the United States sharing blue grass gospel music with a variety of musical instruments and voices bringing family harmonies together sharing the gospel message of hope.
For more information call (989) 640-4561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.