CORUNNA — Throughout his 13-year tenure as Corunna mayor, Chuck Kerridge has witnessed a great deal of change, from the removal of the city’s decrepit dam to the revival of the city’s Community Center.
Reelected in November 2020, Kerridge, 69, has decided his current two-year term will be his last with the city, and while more change is certain to come, he and his wife Donna hope one community event continues on: the Owosso/Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk.
The husband-and-wife team are currently seeking individuals who may have an interest in managing the event in future years, a proactive measure they believe will ensure the walk continues. Those interested in the event are encouraged to call Donna Kerridge at (989) 277-9557.
“We definitely don’t want it to go away, that’s why we’re starting (the search) now,” Chuck Kerridge said. “We’re willing to work with somebody that would like to take it over and carry it on.”
The Owosso/Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk launched in 2004 as a joint partnership between the Owosso and Corunna mayors, taking inspiration from the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on the same day.
Each year, participants travel 3 1/2 miles down the James S. Miner Trail from Curwood Castle Park to McCurdy Park, either by walking, running, pushing a stroller, or walking a people-friendly dog. Attendees often fill up at an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast inside Corunna’s Community Center afterward, an annual feature of the event.
The responsibility of coordinating the event came to Chuck Kerridge’s attention shortly after he was elected mayor in November 2007, though he admits at the time he knew very little about the walk, let alone how to organize the event. That’s where Donna came in.
“I said to him, ‘This is the only thing I’m going to take over for you for being mayor,’” Donna Kerridge recalls, laughing. “It was a journey the first year, quite a journey.”
Unsure how everything worked, the Kerridges fumbled their way through their first walk in 2008, but it wasn’t long before Donna — who admits she’s not one to do anything halfway — began to find ways to improve participants’ overall experience.
“When I walked (that first year) I heard people say, ‘How do we get back? I don’t even know where I’m at,’ and I thought, you know, if somebody doesn’t concoct their cars here and there, they could walk back, but it’s a long walk with kids or pets,” Donna Kerridge said.
Partnering with local transportation company Indian Trails, Donna Kerridge established a shuttle system for the walk, allowing participants the option to take a bus ride back to Curwood Castle Park for $2 per person instead of walking back or staging vehicles at both parks.
Listening to feedback from attendees, she was also quick to set up a portable toilet along the trail near the Owosso Community Airport, as there was no place for walkers to go previously.
Chuck Kerridge said his goal from day one was to increase the safety of the trail by ensuring routine maintenance, including clearing back brush and fallen trees, was done. He remembers one instance early on where an individual suffered a broken leg on the trail during the walk. At the time, that particular portion of the trail was so overgrown it prevented an ambulance from reaching the individual, so medical personnel had to carry the person to the ambulance instead.
“It was not only hard for the ambulance people but the poor person with a broken leg being carried out, versus getting in an ambulance where they’ve got you stable,” Kerridge remembers. “That just didn’t set well with me at all.”
Aiming to keep the trail safe for all patrons, the Kerridges began charging for the walk’s annual t-shirts, with the proceeds going toward the general maintenance and upkeep of the trail.
“Some people had a problem with that, but over the years people have come to understand that fixing up that trail (is important),” Chuck Kerridge said, adding the formation of a trail committee in November 2016 also gave the space a financial boost.
Representatives from four jurisdictions — Caledonia Township, the Shiawassee Airport Board and the cities of Owosso and Corunna — agreed at the time to share responsibility for maintaining the 5 miles of trails that run through each of their areas.
For many years, city, township and airport officials said, routine maintenance of the trail had been haphazard, with each jurisdiction operating independently.
Minor maintenance issues, such as mowing, leaf blowing, cleaning of graffiti, tree removal and crack sealing had been neglected due to differences in opinion on priorities and budget issues.
The 2016 agreement formally put into writing that a new entity, the Trail Joint Powers Committee, would be responsible for maintenance and improvements.
T-shirt sales from the Labor Day walk generate roughly $600 to $700 each year for the upkeep of the trail, Chuck Kerridge said, noting the additional revenue generated through the joint committee will help to ensure the quality of the trail for years to come.
As Kerridge approaches his final 20 months in office, he hopes someone will step up to take over the bridge walk, adding he and Donna are more than willing to help with the transition process while he’s still in office.
“If somebody wanted to do it tomorrow, I would work with them,” Donna Kerridge said.
“I know from setting in my position for 13 years that you can’t do it alone, that there’s a lot to it with getting organized and keeping organized,” Chuck Kerridge added. “I hope the person that loves it and wants it to go on will work with (city officials) to make it go on.”
Reflecting on 13 years of leading the event, the Kerridges admit they’re very proud. As for what they’ll remember the most:
“The friends we have made, the families, the stories,” Donna Kerridge said.
“It’s amazing the people we have met over the years,” Chuck Kerridge added. “And we’re still friends with them (after all this time).”
