Golden ‘Ruehle’

BIRMINGHAM — Philip Ruehle is at it again.
Ruehle, an Owosso-based artist, had previously been a winner at the Michigan Fine Arts Competition, taking home the grand prize in 2019.
While the 39-year-old didn’t take home the $2,000 prize in 2023, he was recognized again for his artwork at the MFAC, an annual, professionally-juried regional art exhibit held at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center in Birmingham.
Ruehle’s painting “Adamant Indecision” was one of nine winners at last month’s exhibition at the BBAC, with the 42nd annual exhibition featuring 90 works of art from nearly 600 entries, states a BBAC press release. The entries, this year juried by Cris Worley — the owner of an art gallery in his name in Dallas — included works from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Ruehle won a $500 MFAC award for “Adamant Indecision,” the fourth largest of nine prize amounts awarded at the exhibition. The painting is currently on display at the exhibition, which the press release stated is free and open to the public through Aug. 17.
“Adamant Indecision” is a striking a male portrait that mixes and mashes styles and perspective.
“It’s about not resigning to a single perspective or viewpoint, both literally and figuratively speaking,” he said. “The face is more realism, the clothing and attire is more stylized, and some areas are abstracted. There’s multiple frames of viewing in that regard.”
Ruehle said “Adamant Indecision,” as with vast majority of his paintings, was the product of “at least a few months” of tinkering and re-working the painting.
“I really can’t even recall — most of my paintings have probably a dozen other paintings or variations beneath the surface,” he said.
Ruehle — who took the MFAC’s top prize in 2019 for the painting (“Ulrich”) of his uncle, and also received a director’s choice award in 2018 at the Muskegon Museum of Art — said he found out “Adamant Indecision” received recognition through a BBAC email.
“It was a pleasant surprise. I was excited about it,” he said.
Ruehle said he first took an interest in art about 24 years ago, when he was an underclassman at Owosso High School. He said although he had yet to discover his love for the subject when he first signed up for an art class many moons ago, working alongside talented teachers and subjects fostered his love of art.
“When I signed up for a high school art class, I didn’t have any particular expectations; it was a passion, but it became very inspirational to work with good teachers and students,” he said.
Ruehle, after graduating from OHS in 2003, continued pursuing his newfound artistic passion. He completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in fine arts from Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids.
Now, the arts is a full-fledged profession for Ruehle. Along with many paintings — Ruehle said he’s preparing about 15 at the moment for a new BBAC exhibit starting in August — he teaches painting and drawing classes at the Shiawassee Arts Center in Owosso, the E.L. Hannah Community Center in East Lansing and the Flint Institute of Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.