ELSIE — The Elsie Dairy Festival, slated for July 9-11, has been canceled, organizers said Thursday in a Facebook post.
“Sadly, we regret to inform our friends and families in the Ovid-Elsie community that the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Elsie Dairy Festival,” the post said. “This was not an easy decision, but it was made in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety. We look forward to seeing you all in 2021.”
