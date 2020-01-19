LAINGSBURG — The city is forging ahead with plans to construct an amphitheater at McClintock Park, placing the project out for bids after securing more than $500,000 in grant funding to support of the initiative, according to Clerk/Treasurer Paula Willoughby.
The amphitheater, which has been a goal among city officials and community members since 2007, will be financed by $472,061 in Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) funding, as well as $49,375 in Community Assistance funds from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
The deadline to submit a bid for the project is 2 p.m. Jan. 30. The city will be responsible for any modifications or cost overruns related to construction, according to Willoughby.
“It’s very rewarding to work on a project and then actually see it happen,” Willoughby said, “because there were days where we thought, ‘This is just never going to happen because we can’t get the funding for it.’ The window just opened up and we were there ready with a plan.”
McClintock Park hosts a variety of activities, including a summer concert series and movie screenings.
City officials have been working for more than 10 years to make widespread improvements to McClintock — once home to a dilapidated playground, combination tennis/basketball court and a softball field.
In 2004, Willoughby said, the city enlisted the help of Michigan State University (MSU) students as it developed a master plan for the park. Improvements were made in two phases — with parking lots, pavilions and tables going in in 2006 and a skate park, tennis court and volleyball court developed in 2007.
In 2018, Laingsburg called upon MSU students once again, this time to conduct a series of focus groups in an effort to obtain input from residents regarding what the amphitheater should look like and where in the park it should be constructed.
Focus groups took place in February 2018 at Laingsburg High School, the Lions Club, the United Methodist Church and City Hall, with MSU students compiling input into a comprehensive design for city officials to consider.
After reviewing the design, city officials settled on a location for the amphitheater — on top of the hill northeast of the park’s existing pavilion.
“A lot of times, the amphitheaters are down low and the people are sitting up high — ours is going to be a little bit more of the opposite,” Willoughby said. “Originally, the students drew it so it faced away from the park. We kind of felt like we’d rather have it flipped so that while you’re in the park you’ll be able to see what’s going on.”
The tentative outline of the amphitheater space will feature a wooden band shell — courtesy of manufacturer Poligon — as well as tiered seating — constructed with poured cement — to accommodate about 250 patrons.
A barrier wall — consisting of loose rocks secured by a metal frame — with space for art panels has also been proposed as part of the design, though no decisions have been made.
Willoughby views the wall as a tremendous opportunity to promote art and culture in the community.
“I feel like it would be a really nice attraction,” Willoughby said. “We could have the high school students design some of these panels and they’re changeable, so after so much time you could have a new set of them.”
Construction of the amphitheater will require some earthwork to create the desired layout of the space, and could begin as early as this spring, pending the results of the project bid period, Willoughby said.
Once built, city officials believe the amphitheater will help spur economic development elsewhere in town.
“We’re hopeful that it grows and that we actually draw some more outside people,” Willoughby said. “One of the things that we’re interested in drawing is Sleepy Hollow (State Park), and so we’re hopeful that we can get some of those folks that are out there camping to come out and listen to something and then, when they do, they’ll realize that we have restaurants and we have a grocery store and we have a hardware store…It’ll be good to have an entertainment venue so that we can grow everything else.”
