OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering intermediate drawing with Philip Ruehle beginning Sept. 10 and continuing through Oct. 15.
Classes are 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
This six-week course will serve as a continuation in the study of representational drawing. Students will explore the process and techniques of graphite while working from the landscape, still life, and figure (portraits and hands).
Each week will consist of a demo at the beginning of class followed by one-on-one instruction. The cost is $115 for SAC members or $125 for non-members. An individual annual membership is $40. Senior memberships are $35.
Required materials include graphite pencils in 4H, 2H, HB, 2B and 3B, a kneaded eraser, pink pearl or plastic eraser, and 11-by-14-inch or 16-by-20-inch drawing paper.
Pre-registration and payment are required. Call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 for information or registration.
