OWOSSO — The Downtown Owosso Farmers Market will kick off its 2021 season Saturday with more than 60 vendors selling their wares along portions of Exchange and Ball streets.
It’s a sure sign of spring for many residents, and for longtime Market Master Tracey Peltier, the excitement is comparable to that of a child on Christmas morning.
“Honestly I don’t think I’ve ever been so excited for the market to start,” Peltier, who’s entering her 12th and final year as market master, said Wednesday. “It’s the biggest market I’ve ever had as far as the number of vendors, the most exciting variety of vendors, too, so we’ve kind of reached this great point and it’s just super exciting to think we’re about to launch.”
The annual market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 30, with its footprint stretching eastward from Water Street along Exchange Street. In the event there are a large number of vendors, as is the case Saturday, the market will extend onto Ball Street.
“You’re going to see a whole bunch of newbies, I think more newbies than we’ve ever had before, ranging just from some really cool artisans to smaller, local farms,” Peltier said.
Brick-and-mortar businesses like Bea’s Bakery and Great Harvest Bread Company will join in on the fun with stands at the market, and Joe-Lee’s Crosswinds Cafe will be serving up fresh offerings from its food truck.
“I look at the list and I can’t help but go ‘Wow,’” Peltier said, as 86 vendors have already signed up to join the market this season, a record during her tenure.
“In years past, I would spend a lot of my off time trying to recruit unique pieces we didn’t have and these last few years, and this year in particular, the vendors are all reaching out to me from all over,” Peltier said. “It’s not just our local Shiawassee County folks, it’s people from Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids wanting a spot in the market.
“It definitely feels like we’ve hit a success point, which is fantastic for the community, and then of course you realize how many people you’re also helping earn an income,” Peltier continued. “The economic impact of the market in itself is a really amazing thing … I’m excited and I’m proud of it. We’ve worked hard.”
Market-goers can expect many of the same coronavirus precautions undertaken last year, with vendors spaced 6 feet apart and hand sanitizing stations available throughout the downtown space.
The market’s outdoor, open air format bodes well for patrons as well, Peltier said, as it allows more than enough room for social distancing.
“We’ve been at this for a long time. I feel like everybody knows what to do and they’re going to do the very best they can not only for themselves, but for their neighbors and fellow man,” Peltier said. “I feel really comfortable with (our virus precautions) moving forward.”
While the pandemic continues to dramatically alter everyday life, Peltier believes the market will provide a sense of normalcy for visitors. During the 2020 season, the market master received routine feedback from patrons who described the event as an opportunity to exhale during trying times.
“One thing the market continues to do, with or without COVID, is just provide an opportunity to engage and be social and network and have those relationships, which that’s what it’s all about,” Peltier said. “Even though we’re supposed to isolate and keep away from people, the market gives you an opportunity to (socialize) safely, so not only can you go and get all your goodness that’s locally grown, but there’s just that opportunity that presents itself every single Saturday (to engage).”
Peltier plans to retire from her role as market master at the end of the season, capping a run that’s seen tremendous growth in the number of vendors downtown. With Peltier’s children all nearly grown — her youngest is a junior in high school — she feels it’s the right time to move on, freeing up her schedule to spend more time with her husband Jeff and extended family.
A job listing for the master position is expected to be posted through the city of Owosso/Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce in the coming weeks, with Peltier staying on throughout this season to help.
“The market means a lot to me, so it’s really important that I do everything within my power to ensure the success and continued growth of the market,” Peltier said, adding she couldn’t have made the market what it is today without the support of her family and many dedicated volunteers.
And while she’ll be stepping back, Peltier will still be in the area.
“We’re not moving. Jeff and I are here, this is our home, this is our community and we’re proud of it,” she said.
For more information about the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, visit facebook.com/DowntownOwossoFarmersMarket.
