OWOSSO — Although performances at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts remain sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic, the spirit of the entertainment venue — cultivated by its many performers, production staff and volunteers — appears to be strong.
The desire to return to the stage was overwhelmingly evident during Thursday evening’s Argie Awards, an annual celebration honoring those that bring the various theatrical productions to life.
The awards show, however, was anything but ordinary; nominees accepted their awards via Zoom rather than in the familiar confines of the theater, 122 E. Main St.
Hugs were replaced by congratulatory messages in an online chatroom and trophies will be distributed at a later date.
“Many of you are probably feeling like there isn’t a whole lot to celebrate these days,” actor and production committee chair Michael Windnagle said during his opening remarks Thursday. “I have to admit, if it weren’t for (Artistic Director) Garrett (Bradley) and the production committee I would have pushed the Argies off until next year, but how can we possibly wait another year to show gratitude to people that sacrificed their time and efforts this year?”
The theater group was able to perform five of its six planned shows in the 2019-20 season before the pandemic closed down production for the year.
“Matilda the Musical,” based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl, garnered the lion’s share of recognition Thursday, capturing awards for Best Show, People’s Choice, Best Director (Erica Duffield), Best Actor in a Leading Role (Garrett Bradley, Trunchbull), Best Actress in a Leading Role (Alexis Bruner, Matilda), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Michael Windnagle, Mr. Wormwood), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Mary Maurer, Miss Honey), Best Costume Design (Alissa Britten), Best Choreography (Erica Duffield), Best Set Design (Dirk Rennick and Dan Wenzlick) and Best Musical Direction (Jillian Boots).
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” earned the nod for Best Actor in a Featured Role (Josh Holliday, Lord Pinkleton), Best Actress in a Featured Role (Grace Rosen, Charlotte), Best Lighting Design (Adam Gordon) and Best Sound Design (Brandon Hook), while “Holiday at Lebowsky: Christmas in the City” was named Best Special Production.
The 2019-20 performance season also featured “Marvin’s Room” and “Sweet Charity in Concert,” both of which received recognition, courtesy of Director’s Awards.
Prior to his performance as Miss Trunchbull in “Matilda the Musical,” Bradley hadn’t taken the stage as an actor at the Lebowsky Center since a production of “Footloose” in 2004.
During his acceptance speech, Bradley noted his return to the stage was a very special experience.
“I am so happy in the role that I have behind the scenes but when I saw this show in New York years ago it became an instant dream part for me that I never thought I would get to play,” Bradley said, adding none of it would have been possible without the many dedicated production staff that stepped in to fulfill his responsibilities as director.
“‘Matilda’ is a really hard show for adults to do — the music is hard, the choreography is hard, the accents are hard, the dialogue is hard — and the kids just blew us away, they really became the leaders of this show and we were so proud of them,” Bradley continued. “It gives me such hope seeing this massive group of kids that are really going to take us so many years into the future. I can’t wait to see what all of you guys do. I miss you. I can’t wait to be in the theater with all of you guys making art again.”
For her efforts in assisting both the children and adults in “Matilda the Musical,” Vocal Director Gail Worden received the Director’s Award for the production. The announcement proved to be bittersweet for Worden because she remains sidelined from teaching amid the pandemic.
“That show was such a joy, even right now I think a year ago I was doing ‘Matilda’ and I don’t want to get emotional because I haven’t been able to teach music since February,” Worden said. “It was just the best working with this cast, I had so much fun. It was a lot of long hours but it was a labor of love and I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. I would do anything to be back there where we were a year ago making that music again.”
Perhaps the most powerful reminder of how much live theater can impact lives occurred during Mary Maurer’s acceptance speech for her role as the delightful, sweet and soft spoken Miss Honey in “Matilda,” a character she said came along at a crucial point in her life.
“I was going through an incredibly difficult time with my own children and their process and their learning at that time during the show, and teachers have been a savior to me and they still are,” Maurer said, fighting back tears. “Portraying Miss Honey was just a beautiful experience because it was all about seeing the beauty and the uniqueness of each child.
“Thank you to our teachers. I don’t think there was one performance that I didn’t have a teacher approach me after saying, ‘I related to your character so much because I’ve been a teacher and I’ve known that kid,’” Maurer continued. “It was just an amazing role to play, I’m honored to play it.”
Other award recipients Thursday included:
n Hal Sauter Award: Alex Floury
n Techie of the Year: Debbie Drenovsky
n Rookie of the Year: Trevor McMinn
n Rising Start Award: Evan Worden
n Production Award: Dana Clark
n President’s Award: Josh Holliday
n Director’s Awards: Gail Worden (Matilda the Musical), Linus Banghart (Marvin’s Room), Kyle Harwood (Sweet Charity), Sarah Mahoney (Cinderella) and Taylor Engel (Holiday at Lebowsky)
Executive Director Kathy Brooks said the group is “doing OK” financially, thanks to about $30,000 in community donations, as well as grant funding and loans from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Association.
“Our donors and our patrons are our backbone. They have been amazing,” Brooks said. “All of our members have continued their memberships in support of us. We’ve had an outpouring of people that really understand the importance of not only the arts but the importance of the arts in our community as an economic driver. We’re just so thankful, thankful and grateful for our community and beyond that have come together in support of keeping us going in anticipation of reopening. We can’t wait to be back together again.”
To make a donation to the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, visit lebowskycenter.com or call Brooks at (989) 720-3410.
