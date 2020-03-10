LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg High School drama club is ready to perform two shows for the community at their annual dinner theater Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the school.
Dinner will consist of salad, pasta, a variety of sauces, bread and dessert. Following dinner, audiences will experience two shows, a tragedy and a comedy. The shows, “The Yellow Boat” and “Disenchanted,” show the extremes of human emotions.
“Disenchanted” was first workshopped in New York in 2009. It’s a spin on the fairy princess theme.
“The Yellow Boat” is an affirmation of a child’s life and the strength and courage of all children. It is based on the true story of David and Sonja Saar’s son, Benjamin, who was born with congenial hemophilia and died in 1987 at the age of 8 of AIDS-related complications.
Laingsburg High School’s performance of “Disenchanted” recently placed second in their division at the MIFA State Theatre Festival. Both plays received multiple awards recognizing their acting, costumes, props, choreography and displays.
The drama boosters will host a silent auction over the three-day run, with profits going to support the LHS drama program.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or at ticketor.com/laingsburgdrama/tickets?pageid=143866.
