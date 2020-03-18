SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — A number of local events have announced cancellations because of the coronavirus.
n OWOSSO —The next meeting of Third Thursdays, a group for people who have lost a spouse, set for this Thursday, has been canceled, organizer Trish Phillips said.
She said she hopes the group will be able to meet April 16.
n BANNISTER — A party planned to give Howard Kirby, the Ovid resident who found $43,000 in an ottoman and returned it, the opportunity to thank residents this Saturday at the ZCBJ Hall in Bannister has been postponed. The organizer said she is hoping to reschedule the event for sometime this summer.
n OAKLEY — Due to the gathering restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Oakley Community Church Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays will serve carry-out meals only.
Meals will be available from 4:15 to 6:45 p.m. Call (989) 845-4644 to place an order. Pick up orders at the church. Have only one person come into the church to pick up the order.
If you arrive in person to order, have one person enter the church, place your party’s order, and then wait in your car. Your order will be brought out to you.
n BENNINGTON TWP. — To minimize face-to-face human contact at the shelter, the Shiawassee Humane Society is conducting appointment-based adoptions only. The Society also is suspending in-shelter volunteering.
If you are interested in adopting a pet, call (989) 723-4262 to schedule an appointment.
Consider fostering a shelter pet. At this time, business hours will remain the same noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
n DURAND — In response to Gov. Whitmer’s recent executive orders, Durand Union Station is canceling several events.
Canceled events include Bluegrass Night, Wednesday Winter Market and Kids Night at the Museum.
The Spring Tea scheduled for April 26 also is postponed.
n OWOSSO — The Shiawassee District Library is closed through March 30.
Staff will be available only by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday in Owosso and from 1 to 5 p.m. in Durand.
At the present time, officials hope to reopen March 31.
The library is offering curbside pickup. Users may request books online through the library’s catalog or by phone; specific titles must be given. The library will notify patrons when they are available for pickup.
To pick up items, call the appropriate branch from the parking lot: Owosso ((989) 725-5134) or Durand Memorial Branch ((989) 288-3743). Have your card number ready to read off over the phone. Staff will check out items and bring them to your car.
All MeLCat (interlibrary loan) requesting and delivery has been suspended statewide.
All digital services are still available.
