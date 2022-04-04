Fit for a queen

The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — The Corunna Community Center was nearly at capacity on Saturday night as a sizeable throng occupied the building, keen on being the first to hear who would earn the distinction of being the 42nd Curwood Festival Queen and who would fill out her court.
It may not have managed to do so until well after the event’s targeted 9 p.m. finish, but the 2022 Miss Curwood Queen and Princess Pageant did produce winners in the end. The audience seemed suitably gratified despite the wait, with the selections of Elleah Barnhill, Ilay Ordway and Hailey Zayas as Curwood royalty and Morgan Mowatt, Iszabelle Jameson and Winter Combs as attendants.
Barnhill took the evening’s top-shelf title. The 19-year-old daughter of Tony and Julie Barnhill is currently a sophomore at Mott Community College and was sponsored in the event by Owosso memorial provider Mid-Michigan Monument.
Her attendant — fulfilling her duties if ever she is unable — will be Mowatt. Also in contention for the queen’s crown were Kaylee Chapman and EmmaLee Livingtson.
Ordway is the festival’s first-ever junior queen. This new category of royalty was opened up to include girls aged 12-15, filling the gap between the 17-23-year-old queens and the 8-10-year-old princesses.
Ordway is the daughter of Bridget and Kyle Ordway. She is a 10th-grader at Life in Christ Christian School in Owosso and was sponsored by Ordway’s Body Shop. Jameson is her attendant. Lily Huff and Emma Jackson were the other finalists for the crown.
That leaves Zayas as Curwood Princess. The 9-year-old daughter of Christie and Eddie Zayas is a 4th-grader at Bryant Elementary she was sponsored by friends and family. Combs is her No. 2. Also in the running were Chloe Lang and Lily Scherer.
All pageant competitors had to submit an application, plus an entry fee — thus the need for sponsors — to the pageant committee, by March 26.
The application included an array of questions designed to assess candidate fitness, particularly with regard to providing a positive community impact.
Overall contestants were scored in a variety of areas. Interview responses made up the bulk of the judges’ rubric, accounting for 50% of all possible points. An additional 20% came from the formal-wear competition, 10% for “on-stage outfit of choice,” 10% for an on-stage introduction and 10% for the answering of an on-stage question.
