SUMMERPraise! concert series continues Sunday

OWOSSO — SUMMERPraise! is hosting its fourth concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mitchell Amphitheater, 225 N. Water St. in Owosso. The gospel music series will feature the Ohio-based Lore Family in concert.
Attendees are invited to join the event at 7:20 p.m. for a sing-along with Mike Reath. The Lore Family will begin at 7:30 p.m. An offering will be taken. You should bring a lawn chair or blanket. The alternate rain site is Owosso Church of God, 2100 N. M-52 in the sanctuary.
Darren Lore had been senior pastor of two congregations; first pastoring in Huntington, West Virginia, for six years, then Ohio for 14. The Lore Family began their ministry in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. They now travel all across the United States and into Canada.
The Lore Family includes Darren and his wife, Sandy; their daughter Fayth and husband Jake Whisnant; and son Samuel and wife Rebekah. They have eight recorded projects.
Their current songs, “The World Needs A Song” and “I Bring You Jesus” were produced by Roger Talley and are charted in The Singing News. Their latest three projects were recorded at Daywind Studio in Nashville, Tennessee.
