OWOSSO — The SUMMERPraise! concert season continues Sunday evening at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater, 229 N. Water St.
Sunday’s 7:30 p.m. concert will feature GloryWay Quartet, from Mansfield, Oho, which was started by lead singer Justin Crank in 2002.
The group also includes tenor Bryan Langley, baritone John Cole, fan-favorite bass Justin Sayger.
The SUMMERPraise! season will also share Souls Harbor Aug. 9.
Individuals attending are reminded to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Social distancing and masks are required and no restroom is available.
An offering will be taken. Owosso First Church of the Nazarene at 1865 S. M-52 is the rain site.
Individuals who wish to be a patron of $50 or more should send a check made out to the Owosso-Area Ministerial Association to Lynn Webster, 814 E. Oliver St., Owosso, MI, 48867. For more information, call Lynn or Diana Webster at (989) 723-1288.
