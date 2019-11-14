CORUNNA — Tom Wopat, “Luke Duke” from the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV show will kick off the Christmas season at Corunna United Methodist Church, 200 W. McArthur St., Dec. 7.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the church or at the HQ Fun Bunker in Durand.
People may buy tickets online at hazzardchristmas.eventbrite.com (for $20, plus the eventbrite processing fee).
Tickets include early entry into the event at 4 p.m. for a meet and greet with Wopat and an opportunity to see the General Lee, a Hazzard County Patrol Car and a Plymouth Roadrunner.
Attendees may browse Wopat’s merchandise table where there will be cellphone picture opportunities, 8-by-10 photos and CDs for $20.
The concert begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets enter people into door prize contests.
